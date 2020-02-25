[bn,-pas-mps-collect-close-to-umno-hq-ahead-of-job-interview-by-agong]

Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Several Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS MPs were observed gathering in the vicinity of the Umno headquarters at the Putra Environment Trade Centre (PWTC) just before a scheduled job interview by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon.

Amongst Umno leaders witnessed were secretary-standard Tan Sri Annuar Musa, vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar

Also noticed were being MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong, as effectively as PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Male and PAS MP Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Khairy Jamaluddin arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

Before this morning, Umno associates had collected at PWTC for a meeting and as time went on extra associates arrived.

Nonetheless to be noticed had been previous president Datuk Seri Najib Razak whose courtroom circumstance was adjourned now due to this meeting, and current Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who had earlier fulfilled with interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will job interview all MPs a single by a single to determine who instructions the bulk of the Dewan Rakyat to become the following prime minister.

The method will start off at two.30pm today with 90 MPs, though the relaxation of them will be known as tomorrow.