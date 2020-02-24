[bn-person-claims-new-coalition-can-variety-government,-leaders-to-search-for-viewers-with-agong]

MIC deputy president and Tapah MP M. Saravanan speaks to reporters at PWTC February 24, 2020. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) chief asserted that a new coalition involving key Opposition events along with Bersatu and a rogue PKR faction could realize the straightforward the greater part desired to come to be the federal government.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan informed reporters at the Umno headquarters here that the new coalition’s leaders would be trying to find an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong before long.

“The problem is very assuring. In the nearest time, we will be looking for an audience with His Majesty. BN has the strength.

“BN usually had the figures,” Saravanan reported with no supplying other details.

Umno leaders are however in a conference below.

