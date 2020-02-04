Boardmasters announce a huge festival line-up for the 40th anniversary year

Boardmasters has announced a huge festival line-up with the headliners The 1975, Kings of Leon and Skepta.

The festival, which takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall, from August 5 to 9, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020 – a year after the festival had to be canceled due to bad weather.

Other acts include Little Simz, Dizzee Rascal, Mura Masa, Sam Fender, The Kooks, Mabel and Loyle Carner.

The 2019 edition of the festival was canceled just a few days before the arrival of tens of thousands of revelers for the event in Cornwall. Forecasters warned of severe weather that brought heavy rain and strong wind to the region.

At the time, a statement said: “After in-depth consultation with all relevant authorities, including independent security advisers, the Devon and Cornwall police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made tonight.

“The safety of you, the fans and participants, as well as the performers and the crew is paramount, and the potential risk is too high for the event to take place at this time.”

Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the machines and foals were to lead the 2019 festival.

Other actors included Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Plan B, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Giggs, DJ EZ, IDLES, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Murray and Lady Leshurr.