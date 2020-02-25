boat-crew-member-rescued-right-after-slipping-one-hundred-ft-into-cargo-maintain-of-ship-on-southeast-side

A male was rescued soon after falling into the cargo maintain of a boat on the Calumet River Tuesday on the Southeast Facet.

Firefighters responded about 2 p.m. to the spot around the 10600 block of South Burley Avenue for a “special rescue,” Chicago Fireplace Division formal claimed. The tackle is close to the Calumet River.

A male crew member fell 100 ft into the cargo maintain but was “alert,” fire section spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The gentleman endured fractures and was taken to a hospital in great condition, officials explained.