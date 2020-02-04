Bob Arum explains why Tyson Fury and Kubrat Pulev can be united

World Boxing News 04/02/2020

Top Chairman Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury could stand up to Kubrat Pulev later in 2020 for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Both boxers who are committed to his company are on a collision course for an internal fight if they can both master their next challenges.

On February 22, Fury meets Deontay Wilder for the WBC strap. Pulev is battling Joshua for the other belts on offer, possibly in the UK next May.

Fury confirms the terms of the existing contract, which WBN previously explained in detail, and must first beat Wilder so well that the American deviates from a set trilogy.

“The contract now provides that the loser of the fight (Wilder vs Fury II) can claim a third fight, but will then have to take forty percent,” said Arum on the AK and Barak show on Sirius XM Radio. “The winner of the second fight receives 60%. But it is up to the loser to pull the plug for the (second (rematch) ”, he emphasized.

When asked whether Fury would beat Wilder, he would try to fight Anthony Joshua next, Arum said, secondly, Pulev would put an end to this thought.

The Hall of Famer said: “If Wilder, in this case the loser, decides to go in a different direction. Then there will be a rage against Pulev, who killed Anthony Joshua. “

JOSHUA vs PULEV

Joshua vs Pulev is currently in talks, with competing promoter Eddie Hearn, as usual, holding all the aces in his hand. Although Pulev expressed his desire for a neutral venue, the Bulgarian knows that the best deal for him would be in the UK.

If you offer AJ comfort at home, you will generate additional pay-per-view revenue in the UK market. This means that hosting in London plays the main role in the United States.

At some point Joshua wants to eradicate his demons from the defeat of Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York. But after the fighting in the United States and then in Saudi Arabia, a return home makes sense for the British.

As for anger, “The Gypsy King” predicts a two-round demolition job on Wilder that would mean music for Arum’s ears.

Fury vs Pulev would then be firmly in the hands of the unchallenged crown and would open up a world of opportunities for future encounters.

The only way Joshua and Hearn Arum’s master plan could be stopped was to clear one of the titles beforehand.

Arum’s in-house blockbuster then becomes one.