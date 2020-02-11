Bob Arum praises WWE, who helped build the US brand Tyson Fury

World Boxing News 02.11.2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Top boss Bob Arum has supported ESPN, Premier Boxing Champions and World Wrestling Entertainment for their contribution to promoting Tyson Fury in the United States.

Anger has become a massive hit in the U.S. since Deontay Wilder sparked a wave of public relations in December 2018.

“The Gypsy King” took the place where most were afraid to perform. Fury took on the undefeated poacher and almost caused a rage.

Arum moved in in just a few weeks as Fury did a remarkable job and asked British trader Frank Warren to postpone an agreed rematch.

Wilder vs Fury 2 was originally scheduled to take place on May 18, 2019. That was until Arum convinced everyone to promote the collision longer.

The Hall of Famer was certain that pay-per-view numbers could quadruple if they had waited, and Fury is now a recognized name in the United States.

Arum is convinced that he and Frank Warren are another winner who will get the world going.

“Thanks to ESPN, he has developed into a great personality in sports,” said Arum. “Wilder also did a lot of advertising.

“I think this will lead to an event that provides well over two million households with a pay-per-view function. It was worth building it up in the United States.

“I cannot believe that Fury would have the popularity and notoriety that he now has without building ESPN. And what he did with WWE wrestling definitely helped!

“Fury-Wilder is now continuously advertised in all networks. We never had that.

“The public there has a very short attention span, so you have to go back to the fountain every time. Hit them over and over again to refresh your thoughts.”

THE INFORMATION

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR A HIGHLY SPECIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP COMPOSING BETWEEN UNBEATABLE WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER AND UNAVAILABLE LINEAL CHAMPION TYSON FURY.

Saturday, February 22nd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. TGB actions. Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A presentation by the Premier Boxing Champions.