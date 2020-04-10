Bob Dylan Gets His Very first No. 1 Solitary with “Murder Most Foul”

Bob Dylan performs on phase for the duration of Hop Farm Competition at Hop Farm Relatives Park on June 30, 2012 in Paddock Wood, United Kingdom. (Gus Stewart/Redferns by means of Getty Illustrations or photos)

For the initially time in his just about 60-12 months profession, Bob Dylan has a No. 1 strike. His recently released 17-minute track about the JFK assassination, “Murder Most Foul,” has landed atop Billboard’s Rock Electronic Song Gross sales chart, giving the famous singer-songwriter his to start with No. 1 solitary below his very own identify on any chart.

Even though he’s never topped a chart prior to, he’s arrive awfully close. “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Rainy Day Females #12 & 35” both of those attained No. 2 on the Incredibly hot 100 (in 1965 and 1966, respectively), and in 2000, “Things Have Changed” attained No. 2 on the Grownup Different Songs chart. Other artists have had No. 1 hits with songs penned by Dylan as well: Peter Paul & Mary achieved No. 1 with their variation of “Blowin’ in the Wind” in 1963, and The Byrds topped the charts with their take on “Mr. Tambourine Man” in 1965.

“Murder Most Foul” was reportedly downloaded 10,000 instances amongst its shock March 27 launch and April 2. “Greetings to my admirers and followers with gratitude for all your assistance and loyalty throughout the yrs,” Dylan wrote on social media at the time. “This is an unreleased song we recorded a whilst again that you could possibly obtain appealing. Continue to be risk-free, keep observant and could God be with you.” It marks his initial new first content since 2012.

