Bob Dylan Shares Another New I Contain Multitudes

Bob Dylan released a surprise today (April 17) with another new song, “I hold the set.”

The new track comes just weeks after the veteran songwriter returns with his first new music in eight years, the 17-minute epic “Murder, Most False,” with which he will be able to earn his first number on the US Billboard chart.

Listen to “I hold many people” below:

Dylan hinted at a new song that Walt Whitman was referencing earlier on Twitter, where he simply shared the hashtag #IContainMultitudes.

“Today and tomorrow, and yesterday, too, flowers die, like all things,” Dylan sings to the song. “I paint landscapes and draw nature / hold many.”

In addition to Whitman, the lyrics to “I Hold Plenty” are references to Anne Frank, Indiana Jones, Beethoven and Chopin.

Dylan then tweeted the song, alluding to the lyric links as you can see below.

#today and # tomorrow, # skeletons and # nudes, # glitter and # flashes, # AnneFrank and # IndianaJones, # fast food and #fastfood, #bluejeans and # queens, #Bethoven and #Chapin, #life and # death. https: //t.co/o5VQKJ0NHx

– bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) April 17, 2020

Dylan has not released a new album of original material after his 35th studio album “Storm” in 2012. However, in the meantime, he has released three albums of standards known by Frank Sinatra: “Shadows in the Night” (2015), “Broken Angels” (2016) and “Three Copies” (2017).

Dylan also went on to release new editions of his “Bootleg” series, most recently “Travelin” Thru, 1967-1969: Bootleg Series Vol. 15 ‘, which featured a rare 1969 session with Johnny Cash.