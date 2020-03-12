Bob Geldof says other assistance on the air today could not happen

Bob Geldof, the founder of Live Aid, says he believes that another similar event could never happen today.

Charity event held at the London stadium “Wembley” in 1985. We are watching her nearly two billion people around the world, representing more than 40% of the world population. It has collected $ 127 million for the elimination of hunger in Africa.

Another concert series of this kind of “Live 8” was held in eight different places in 2005, but Geldaf believes that the next event in the Live Aid scale would be impossible today.

Speaking to CBC, Boomtown Rats singer told the event in 1985: “We had a huge lobby: 1.2 billion people, 95 percent of TVs on Earth watched this concert.

“Things change, but this change in the instrument no longer believable,” – he added. “Rock and roll was the main core of our culture for 50 years. Internet has broken the world into individualism and avtarytary them easy to use.

Live Aid 1985. Credit: Getty Images.

“The machine says that if you like it, you like it, so you will never go beyond the ghetto, their own advantages, you will never find contradictory opinions or something amazing musically. You suddenly hear that they never knew you have extended the brain and relieves you in all directions. “

Geldof added that he believes that the Internet has created a “reduktsyyanistskae” society. “[Internet] has grown beyond our comprehension, so the whole thing is destroyed with greed, brings millions out of work, kills thousands of suicides as a result there are wars, millions go to find a new job, or to escape war, and we threw our walls and our bar ‘ EASURES.

“We have cut themselves. The 21st century is reduktsyyanistskim, and he uses a great tool reductionism, the Internet, and we need to know how to use this thing, which is the most powerful tool ever invented.”

Last year, the Royal guitarist Brian May expressed a desire to organize another Live Aid to combat climate change. The band played a set in the framework of the original concert in 1985.