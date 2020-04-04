Bob Goldoff calls Trump a “vulgar idiot” and Putin a “weak man” because he discusses global politics.

In a new interview, Bob Goldoff criticized many politicians, calling Donald Trump a “vulgar fool” and Vladimir Putin a “weak man.”

During the remarks, the singer discussed the world’s political politics and targeted everyone from Xi Jinping to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“New technologies are disrupting the status quo, so we’re going to rely on what we believe is safe, like a strong man like that,” he told the Times, adding that he sees the virus as a complement to the technological revolution. He seems to know what he’s doing.

“In fact, Putin is a weak man and a gangster. Xi Jinping is a repressive dictator. Erdogan is a religious fantasy. Trump is a vulgar idiot. Brexit is a function of that. The global virus has now blown everything up.” “Economic structures will change, and the ones that come out of it are the best, like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page and Sergei Brin, whose companies need to be broken – right away. They are very powerful.”

Goldoff, 68, told interviewer Will Hodgkinson, who spoke to him a week before Britain’s arrival, that he was reluctant to meet with him in person.

“I get colds and hot flashes, so I don’t want to ride this animal,” he said.

“We’ve only spent two years writing and recording the album. The day it’s released, our tour will be canceled. I’ve just published a book,” he said of how the epidemic has affected him. [Tales of Boomtown Glory, his collected poems] and all literary festivals have been canceled.

“The mice had seven festivals – it’s gone. I can wear it, but the crew can’t … It’s a unique change from what scientists haven’t figured out yet, and you want to be a complete idiot.” Don’t take it seriously. “

Citizens of Boomtown, the first album by Boomtown Rats since 1984, has now been released.

