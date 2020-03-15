Bob Iger says “Song Of the South” will not be screened on Disney Plus streaming service

Disney will not add the 1946 Song Of The South animation to Disney + streaming service because it “is not appropriate in the world today,” said Bob Iger, the company’s chief executive officer this week.

Iger made the remarks during the annual Disney shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday when he asked a question about whether the entire Disney library will be available at the service.

“I always felt, as CEO, that Song of the South, even with a disclaimer, was not appropriate in today’s world,” he said. “Given the representations of some of these films, present them today in no way or another, without offending the people. So we decided not to. “

The film, which is almost 75 years old, has become a hotly contested issue in recent years because of its portrayal of black Americans working on a plantation in Georgia after the Civil War.

Works such as Dumbo (1941), which references Jim Crow and uses obsolete racial imagery, will not be cut off from service but will include a waiver that says, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural representations. . “

Other films that receive the “outdated” notices are: The Jungle Book (1967), Fantasia (1940), Swiss Family Robinson (1940, 1960), The Aristocats (1970). Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955) and The Sign of Zorro (1958). Mickey Mouse underpants from the 1920’s to 1940’s are also branded.

Disney + is set to launch in the UK on March 24 and will feature a variety of content ranging from Disney and Pixar classics and The Star Wars franchise to The Simpsons 30 seasons and hundreds of other TV shows. to boot.

