Bob Knight returns to Indiana University

Few college basketball coaches have Bob Knight’s famous career; few are as tall as the former Indiana University coach. An ESPN report on Knight’s career included impressive statistics: “Three national championships, 11 big ten titles and more than 600 victories in his 29 seasons in Bloomington.” Poor after a zero tolerance policy had been passed by the university.

Since then, Knight has been angry with those responsible for his release. And last year it was reported that Knight was in poor health. All of this led to a very unexpected sight at Indiana University last night: Bob Knight’s return to Assembly Hall for the first time since his release in 2000.

The occasion, as Liz Roscher reported to Yahoo Sports, was a half-time ceremony in honor of the Knight-trained Hoosiers team from 1979 to 1980. And it was an emotional moment when the crowd got up when Knight entered. Knight later led the crowd in a “DEFENSE” song.

An article by Jon Wertheim from 2017 dealt with Knight’s complex legacy as a coach and as a person, which included both triumphs and frustrations. “At Knight, the ironies and contradictions have always wrapped themselves around one another,” wrote Wertheim. “The same man who demanded discipline from his players and controlled himself so little impulsively.”

Bob Knight, who is returning to Indiana University, is not what many people would have expected, but this unexpected quality has given a complex story another twist.

