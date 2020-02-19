[bob-petty,-‘pioneer’-anchorman,-dead-at-seventy-nine]

He was form, considerate and his effect in journalism will be eternal.

Bob Petty spent far more than three decades in entrance of a digital camera delivering the news to Chicagoans as one particular of the to start with black anchormen at ABC seven Chicago/WLS-Television. He was compassionate with his deliveries and cherished by quite a few.

“We moved to Chicago in 1972 from Arizona and designed Hyde Park our home,” said Petty’s son, Robert Petty III. “We would hear people shouting ‘Hey Bob!” or ‘Hi Mr. Petty!’ and with his quickly, extended strides he would stroll up to them to converse with them.”

Chicago misplaced a broadcasting legend Tuesday early morning when Petty died immediately after an extended bout with lung cancer. He was 79.

“He was a pioneer that opened the doors for a terrific amount of money of minorities in the journalism organization,” his son explained. “He did not panic putting himself in entrance of crowds or out in the community eye.”

“He also was not worried to maintain power to account.”

Petty received his commence in journalism at Arizona Condition University’s broadcast station KAET Television set, where he discovered the intricacies of digicam procedure, seem design and video clip enhancing, in accordance to The HistoryMakers. In 1970, he graduated from the university with higher honors.

In 1971, his profession in broadcast journalism kicked off at ABC7 as a common assignment reporter — he was a single of ABC7’s initially black reporters. By 1975 he grew to become a member of the station’s “Action 7” information team, according to The HistoryMakers.

Petty would transfer to the channel’s “Saturday Weekend News,” and from 1978 to 1983, he made and hosted a demonstrate identified as “Weekend Version,” which was regarded an innovative 90-minute method.

“He’s an instance that it does not issue wherever you come from, but it is about what you put your thoughts to,” his son mentioned.

He retired in 2002 just after doing the job at ABC7 for 31 years. His storied occupation awarded him quite a few accolades.

In 2003, Petty was presented with the Silver Circle Award from the Chicago-Midwest chapter of the Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts and Science for his contributions in journalism. He was inducted into the Cronkite Corridor of Fame in 2007.

“Bob Petty was an remarkable journalist, giving voice to hundreds of crucial Chicago tales throughout his 31-calendar year profession at ABC 7,” claimed Jennifer Graves, vice president of news at ABC seven Chicago. “He handled the two anchor and reporting obligations with poise, professionalism and grace and paved the way as a single of the initially whole-time African-American anchormen in Chicago.”

Petty is survived by his son, wife of 56 several years Cora and his daughter, Cory. Funeral proceedings are even now being planned.

Manny Ramos is a corps member in Report for The usa, a not-for-earnings journalism software that aims to bolster Solar-Situations protection of challenges impacting Chicago’s South and West sides.