Bob Seger launches YouTube channel with new video for the classic Night Moves

Bob Seger, one of the last major musicians to embrace streaming technology, has launched a YouTube channel. The page was launched with a text video for the classic Night Moves from 1976.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the channel will be regularly updated with vintage videos restored to high definition, plus rare clips and lyrics.

“What really matters is that Bob is first and foremost a storyteller,” says Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises. “We now live in a world where artists are able to tell their stories and their message to old fans and new fans in a way that goes far beyond touring and live performances.

“In the world of YouTube and videos we get the chance for Bob to tell his story in a way that is very real to people, and to reach a much wider and younger audience.”

He continues: “His own access to his own programming is different from anything he has been able to do before. He is not only a Detroit grandmaster, he is a legendary artist of all time on a global basis. And in fact he now has the chance to reach so many more people and to program his stories in a way that he could only do for 15,000 in an arena. “

The channel currently contains music from eight Seger studio albums, plus Heavy Music, a compilation of singles recorded for the Cameo label in the 1960s, and tracks from two live albums, The Beginnings Club and Christmas In Connecticut.

Seger played his last show ever at the Wells Fargo Center with a capacity of 20,000 in Philadelphia, PA.

Although Seger hinted that only the North American part of the tour is over, he has not played outside the continent for almost four decades. His last British show was at Wembley Arena in November 1980.