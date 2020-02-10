Bob Thomas, former Bears kicker, withdrawing from the Illinois Supreme Court

Illinois Supreme Court and former Chicago Bears kicker Robert R. Thomas announced on Monday that he will retire.

Thomas, originally elected second district seat of the Supreme Court in 2000, will resign on February 29.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to have served both in the Illinois Supreme Court and in the apple and circuit courts for the past 32 years,” Thomas said in a statement. “Although I will miss the collegial atmosphere with my colleagues in court, I am ready to return to practice and help clients achieve justice.”

Thomas, 67 years old, originally came from New York and moved to Illinois when he was signed by the bears. He kicked nine full seasons for the bears – 1975 to 1981, as well as 1983 and 1984. He also played two games for the bears in 1982. Thomas remains the fourth leading scorer in Bears’ history.

Thomas began to pursue his legal career while still playing in the National Football League, and was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1981 after graduating from Loyola University School of Law.

In 1988, Thomas started his life on the bank, first elected to the 18th judicial circuit, which covers DuPage County and then, in 1994, to the second district for the Appellate Court in Illinois, which is a major part of the northern part of the state. covers. .

The Supreme Court has appointed Michael J. Burke on appeal to fill Thomas’ seat.

Bob Thomas (No. 16) celebrates after his field goal in the extension defeated the New York Giants and sent the Bears to the NFL playoffs in 1977.