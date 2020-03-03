bobbie-battista,-former-cnn-anchor,-dies-at-sixty-seven

Previous CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has died just after a four-calendar year fight with cervical most cancers. She was 67.

Loved ones spokeswoman Wendy Guarisco confirmed Battista’s death to Usa Now. She mentioned Battista died Tuesday morning in Davenport, Iowa.

CNN and journalist David Gelles to start with documented the information.

“Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with most cancers, she was brave and fearless in her battle and considerate for all the some others in her lifetime even as she fought by the pain,” Battista’s husband, John Brimelow, explained to CNN in a statement Tuesday. “My dear companion of 25 yrs of marriage has slice her earthly bonds and is now in peace.”

Gelles, an govt producer of CNN political and distinctive occasions programming, shared the news in a assertion to Twitter Tuesday.

“Battista was a single of the original CNN Headline Information anchors when the network introduced in 1981,” he wrote. “She anchored several information courses on CNN which includes ‘TalkBack Stay.’ “

Battista was born in New Jersey and examined at Northwestern College.

United states of america Now has achieved out to CNN for comment.

