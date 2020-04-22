Bobby Dee Explains the Impact of COVID-19 on the Concert Industry

Los Angeles-remember when the live music came live? Large-scale public gatherings are unlikely to occur soon after the outbreak of COVID-19, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“It’s hard to imagine thousands of people coming together soon, so I think we should prepare for it this year,” Garsetti said.

Mayor Garcetti’s public health concerns directly affect music entrepreneurs like Bobby Dee, a concert promoter, booking agent, and rap artist Snoop Dogg’s business partner.

“I have shows in every market, in every genre. It just hit us. And now all my Snoop shows had to be postponed as managers, booking agents. And we’re still being postponed to this day, up to this point, that’s why I have to work every day, “Bobby Dee said.

We are working on resizing concerts, including the all-star line-up show “Lover and Friends”, which was expected to be held in May, so not only will the fans’ expectations be met, but his show will be economical. It also manages the dependent working artists.

“Many of these artists survive in live shows, so it feels really bad. I’ll do my best to help you. Snoop and I donate $ 150 each day to a family in need. Just help. Look, “he explained.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic Bobby Dee concert patrons say he’s okay to wait.

“It’s okay if the concert is postponed. I’m sorry, but I recommend staying safe.”

At the moment, it’s basically a waiting game. Bobby Dee says he will do everything he can to make the concert as secure as possible.

“It’s really going to be the venue to direct. I’ll give whatever I need as a promoter. I’ll go with the flow. If I have to provide a mask or mask at my expense. But we hope people will somehow return to normal, “he said.

Also, while the live music is temporarily on hold, the music itself is still alive. Meanwhile, Bobby Dee has worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg to provide fans with a digital experience.

