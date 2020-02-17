[bobcat-athletics-corridor-of-fame-inducts-6]

6 legendary previous Montana Condition athletes and a pair of men’s basketball squads that thrilled Bobcat supporters are set for induction in the Bobcat Athletics Corridor of Fame on Friday.

Women’s pole vault countrywide winner Ellie (Rudy) van Swearingen, the only woman nationwide champ in Bobcat track and industry background, is joined by All-American decathlete Stevie Keller and 3 football stars. Bobby Daly led the Large Sky in tackles although earning All-American honors as a junior (2007) and senior (2008), and Dane Fletcher attained All-American and Significant Sky Defensive MVP honors as a senior in 2009. Wayne Purdom was an All-Big Sky linebacker in 1966, the 12 months he also won the Huge Sky wrestling championship at 171 lbs ..

The 1985-86 and 1986-87 men’s basketball groups, that authored one particular of the fantastic runs in MSU’s fashionable background, will also be inducted. Following an eight-13 begin to the 1985-96 men’s basketball period, the young Bobcats won 4 of their final 7 frequent year video games then sprinted to a Big Sky Match championship to cap an incredible Cinderella operate to the NCAA Match. The staff missing to Walter Berry and St. John’s in the NCAA Match, then place together a sparkling 21-8 report in 1986-87 that involved a league typical period title and an NIT bid. All those two Stu Starner-coached groups continue to maintain a exclusive position in the coronary heart of MSU admirers.

The Bobcat Athletics Corridor of Fame banquet begins with a reception at six p.m. and supper and inductions at 7 p.m.