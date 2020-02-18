[bobcat-athletics-corridor-of-fame-inducts-new-customers]

Five legendary former Montana Condition athletes and a pair of men’s basketball squads that thrilled Bobcat fans are established for induction in the Bobcat Athletics Corridor of Fame on Friday.

Women’s pole vault nationwide winner Ellie (Rudy) van Swearingen, the only female national champ in Bobcat track and discipline background, is joined by All-American decathlete Stevie Keller and three football stars. Bobby Daly led the Significant Sky in tackles though earning All-American honors as a junior (2007) and senior (2008), and Dane Fletcher acquired All-American and Huge Sky Defensive MVP honors as a senior in 2009. Wayne Purdom was an All-Large Sky linebacker in 1966, the yr he also won the Significant Sky wrestling championship at 171 pounds.

The 1985-86 and 1986-87 men’s basketball teams, that authored 1 of the fantastic runs in MSU’s modern historical past, will also be inducted. Soon after an 8-13 commence to the 1985-96 men’s basketball time, the young Bobcats gained four of their closing 7 common year game titles then sprinted to a Significant Sky Event championship to cap an unbelievable Cinderella run to the NCAA Match. The group missing to Walter Berry and St. John’s in the NCAA Event, then put with each other a glowing 21-eight document in 1986-87 that incorporated a league regular season title and an NIT bid. All those two Stu Starner-coached groups go on to keep a particular position in the coronary heart of MSU fans.

The Bobcat Athletics Corridor of Fame banquet begins with a reception at six p.m. and meal and inductions at seven p.m.