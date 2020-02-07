Bobcats Engages Texas Tech’s Justin Udy As Latest Offensive Coordinator National sport

When Jeff Choate interviewed Justin Udy last year to become Montana State’s Wide Receivers Coach, Choate believed that one day he would be more likely to be a play caller.

The MSU announced Thursday that Udy, an offensive quality control assistant at Texas Tech, will be the team’s new coach for OK and quarterbacks until a background check is complete. This is the fourth offensive coordinator to go into Choate’s fifth season as head coach of MSU.

“He won this job in the interview process,” Choate said in a press release. “He has a high level of functional intelligence and his passion for coaching became clear. He’s a northwest guy and I really think he wants to be in Bozeman, Montana, and do a great job. Our employees agreed that it suits us. “

Udy mainly worked with quarterbacks in 2019 under OC David Yost, an experience that Udy accelerated the hiring process at MSU. While the Red Raiders started three different quarterbacks, they achieved seventh place in the FBS with 324.7 air yards per game.

Alan Bowman was the starter when the Bobcats lost 45-10 at Texas Tech on August 31. He denied 44 of 55 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. This was only one of three starts for Bowman as his season was interrupted due to injury.

Udy and Yost followed Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells from Utah, where Udy was Defense Assistant in 2018. Udy learned from Wells, who led the Aggies to the country’s second-highest score in his last season in Utah, 47 per game and 11-highest yards total at 497 per game.

“Coach Choate and Montana State have done a tremendous job in Justin Udy,” said a Wells press release. “He has been an integral part of our success in the past two seasons and will be an excellent offensive coordinator for the Bobcats.”

Texas Tech Athletics / contributed

Previously, Udy worked as an offensive coordinator in Division II of the South Dakota School of Mines for three years. For the past two years, he has been a recruiting coordinator and trainer for large recipients. The hard rockers broke seven school records under Udy, including 2016 when they set records for the full season (5,486 yards), points (415) and rushing yards (2,674).

Before that, Udy spent some time as an assistant coach, coordinator for special teams and trainer for wide-angle receivers in eastern Oregon, where he played from 2007 to 2011 as a quarterback and wide-angle receiver.

Udy succeeds Matt Miller, who took over as Boise State’s receiver trainer and game coordinator in January. In Miller’s only full season as a play caller, MSU was eighth in FCS with 258.1 rushing yards per game, as eight bobcats reached at least 100 in the season, with none darkening 1,000.

The Bobcats finished sixth last season with 32.7 points per game and seventh with 426.5 meters per game.

Udy takes on an unclear quarterback situation. Young player Casey Bauman had three starts at the start of the season, then young player Tucker Rovig started the rest of the way, completing 62% of his passes for 1,969 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Matthew McKay also joined the Bobcats after moving from the state of North Carolina.

“I have great respect for what Coach Choate and his staff have built up during his time here,” said Udy in a press release. “It is no accident that many of his coaches were able to continue their careers.”

Montana State Tucker Rovig passes the ball during an FCS playoff game December 13 at Bobcat Stadium.

Ryan Berry / Chronicle

Choate revealed Wednesday night that the Bobcats had selected their offensive coordinator, but declined to disclose who was hired until the process was complete. He said 15 candidates were interviewed over the phone and four visited the campus.

Choate employees have changed rapidly in the past two seasons. Specialist team coordinator B. J. Robertson and defensive coach Byron Hout are the only other MSU coaches to perform the same tasks as at the start of the 2018 season.

However, the MSU coaching team is likely to be complete after Udy and Jimmy Beal are hired to train the running backs. DeNarius McGhee, trainer and recruiting coordinator for Running Backs, switched to a coaching gig with the Houston Texans in late January. Miller left over three weeks ago. The search for his successor was delayed, Choate said, because the MSU trainers were busy with recruiting before the late signing of the contract.

“It wasn’t as compact as I would have liked,” said Choate, “but I really think we did it right.”