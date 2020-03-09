Bob’s Burger captures a healthy Gayle episode with some fun twists

Photo: FoxTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

Gene centered stories, which seem to be different from Bob Burger in one season, find ‘The Hawkening: Who’s Looking Now’ and are taking effective steps toward creating cunning primitive episodes – All of Gene and Drumforgiven. Louise points out that the show focuses on secondary characters. And from the second group, Gayle, who can get the most out of some of the focus (in many ways). Gayle’s episodes remain a careful balance to shoot in ten chapters, as the character is superior to eccentricities with a show standard dominated by eccentricities. It’s easy for him to cross the line of laughing and feeling like he is mad, even if you think Linda can’t feel right and can’t take that emotional vampire out of her life.

This season, the focus is not on whether or not Gayle has been shot. He was in the worst condition at the beginning, and pinkeye dropped him into the “Ring (but not scary) area” even when he was not a “hard working adult” but to “embarrass the family” Bob “Maily Linda Christmas.” “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels” is able to surpass both and hits the sweet spot that makes it a complete hook, but a socially acceptable hook that other people have actually suffered.

Initially, Gayle’s only loss is Bob’s pocket, as Linda has completely abandoned her sister’s crazy projects. Gayle’s latest effort? Art Your engines are a work of art in a desert in a woodland. For Gayle’s unique brand of nudity, it is the most accurate point from listening to an audio book about art, believing that he hears every piece of art and gives it something to share with the world. Or at least share it with one of the signatories. Linda volunteers to join the workshop to avoid hurting, and Tina comes along because she really wants to shoot a horse. (Louise: “Do you ride horses? I thought they were side by side. Tina:” I know I need help!))

Cleverly, “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels” does not give the same idea about Linda Gayle’s artistic abilities with her children. He confronts everyone except Gay, who thinks the seminar will be terrible and refuses to let everyone in attendance be stupid or upright. Gayle has proven in the first part that she packs her presentation with all sorts of nasties: the opening monologue about losing her hands to a bear, forcing her participants to try to wear fog / sack and anything else. paint with spit. (He brought it to a bank, if no one else could produce it.) Megan Mullally continues to give her the tone of the bonkers, the war-tones that are gracious with Gayle’s madness.

Photo: Fox

Linda is a good sport, at least until she suspects the constant notes and photographs of her friend Annie. His second assumption has been proven wrong, and he knows that Annie is no fraud, she’s a master of many jobs, or rather, a scam online. Here comes the heart of the episode, as if someone threatened the creative spark of a Belcher or a Belcher friend / family member. Tell Linda what you will do about joining the song and not reacting quietly, but it stems from a true belief and a willingness to override what other people think. (And maybe there’s a passion for wine, but that’s another story.) As much as Gayle loves to introduce herself as a hot-tempered sister – a great hard-working plumber here – she knows it’s not a belief and she needs to make fake notes You can do almost nothing to destroy the country.

The true success of this story comes with its twist. Linda and Gayle’s blast on the next confession of Linda’s crushing struggle and her sister’s weakness will be perfectly acceptable, and Annie’s heartfelt heart will do enough to choose her last hit piece. (Or just make a poor decision about it.) Instead, it turned out that Gayle’s weaknesses were only acceptable in this case. Gayle’s disinterested behavior did something in Annie’s heart before the workshop began, and her inspirational / intimidating tactics forced her to go from Annie’s sass to Annie. (And it even helped Tina improve a horse, even as a caterpillar with poor Arturo / Preston hair.) This is the area where Bob’s Burger rarely enters – “Kids Run” is one of many examples. he thinks – maybe Gayle has a way of madness.

The episode’s b-plot is a clever consequence of half of the restaurant’s support staff coming out for the day, that is, the other half claims to work twice as hard – a performance that is even more complicated by a monetary reward. missing cat. Given that cold hard money is still a guaranteed way to reach Luis’s extreme limit, it is almost astonishing that he and Gin are ready to follow the instructions that Bob has to stay in the restaurant. Bob’s little children show little respect for him on a daily basis, but it is still known to some extent by his parents, even though the recognition is not a real effort. It’s a natural thing to watch Bob do his job better to accept that he has been dragged from an authority to an unfinished disciplinarian.

Photo: Fox

Restricting kids at the restaurant also gives the Yurty Rotten Scoundrels a welcome welcome to a caper vibe as they hire Louis Permanent Size Rudy and Pesto twins to report back to the city for their cats. The show is a great example of an expanded universe, with bracelets tied together so that they can only call in some spare and perfectly fit what is happening this week. Permanently Sized Rudy is almost like Louise (if only for pencils and paper, things would be so different!) And Silverman is able to hit some unexpected comedy hits, taking the gold for his sisters. Best Interaction of the episode:

Andy: “We found a beautiful garden. Flowers blossomed! ”

Ollie: “We also found a dead squirrel! I didn’t feel anything inside. Now I don’t know what’s going on with me.”

They all flock to tears because of a misguided cat personality, a random walk in the bathroom, to make the kids covered with scratches and make Bob pay a premium for the kids. It is disgraceful to ask anyone to call Gayle at the end and ask him to add a fourth cat, as he has predetermined that he will receive a similar cat in seconds. And if they did, “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels” would break things up nearly twice as impossible: to turn Gayle into a hero. Apparently, they will have to do more than just do it once.

Critical observations:

Hello everyone! After filling it once or twice over the years, it is an honor to receive a full-time grill service from Bob’s Burger Cover. I do my best to continue the quality of coverage provided by Alasdair Wilkins.

Burger of the Week: Sounds like Cloves Fry (with fried garlic cloves).

Sounds like Cloves Fry (with fried garlic cloves). Shop Next Door: Small Price Soup: Discounted Hair Fabrics.

Small Price Soup: Discounted Hair Fabrics. Pest control machine: Mite Club Exterminators.

Mite Club Exterminators. Here’s another great piece of evidence for Bob’s Burger mythology this week: Bob’s cat allergy has rejected him more than his children’s scheme.

I really like Gene and Louise copying Bob and Linda’s secret chatter tactics, and Bob can collect the most resentful grief after realizing what they have done.

Tina is perfectly utilized in this episode as a perfect match between a talented Tina person (Lina Banina, fifteen years old and a little prankster) for the art workshop, and Gayle’s tricks in the forest during the creative block attacks. (We also scream for credit songs and visuals that I have loved so much since my mission: The impossible theme is “Yes without a smile”.

“Hang in if my room mate responds. She doesn’t know we have a cat.”

“I mainly write reviews online. Who doesn’t? “Hey Annie, some of us, regardless of what our friends and family and career counselors have told us, are very serious about writing reviews online.

“I’m frustrated! It’s like a dog, Marmaduke.”

“Nothing. We threw a bunch of thorns because we thought it would be fun. It was as if advertising was given. ”

“Does this answer your question?” “Yes, it does in a strange way.”

