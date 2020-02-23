[bobsleigh:-germany’s-friedrich-wins-history-tenth-planet-title]



Bobsleigh – Bobsleigh & Skeleton Environment Championships – 2-Male Bobsleigh – Altenberg, Germany – February 23, 2020 Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis rejoice successful a gold medal REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

(Reuters) – Germany’s Francesco Friedrich turned the to start with bobsledder to acquire 10 world titles when the reigning Olympic winner won the two-male celebration at the IBSF Earth Championships on Sunday in Altenberg, Germany.

Prior to Sunday, Friedrich experienced shared the history with Italy’s Eugenio Monti, who gained nine gold medals amongst 1957 and 1966. Friedrich has gained gold in the two-guy, four-person and blended group events.

With brakeman Thorsten Margis tucked in driving him, the pair concluded with a merged time of three minutes 40.44 seconds, hitting a best speed of 126.34 kph.

Their time was one.65 seconds speedier than compatriots Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber, who took silver, though Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis finished third.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru enhancing by Clare Fallon)