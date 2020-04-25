Boca man killed, woman critically injured in I-95 wreck – News – The Palm Beach Post

Olivia Hitchcock @ohitchcock

BOCA RATON – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man is dead and the woman was critically injured Friday night after the Interstate 95 accident in Boca Raton.

The 27-year-old Jupiter man drove a pick-up south on I-95 shortly before 8 p.m. north of Palmetto Park Road, when he broke into the back of a sedan, stopped on his shoulder on the west side of the road.

The truck struck a 63-year-old Boca man who was outside the car, killing him.

The accident threw a 52-year-old Coconut Creek sedan from a sedan into the road and left him with critical injuries, state records show.

Researchers say it is not known why the truck drove to the shoulder.

State crash report does not contain any party names, specific vehicle types or the possible use of drugs or alcohol, which means a change in department policy in terms of what it publishes accidents.

The FHP mentioned a constitutional amendment passed in Florida in November 2018 that has been modeled as a result of the legal movement of victims of the national Marsian law. The law allows victims or their families to ban names in public reports.

In a statement released Friday, the agency said the Florida Constitution “protects victims of crime from information that could be used to locate or harass victims of crime.”

