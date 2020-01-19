Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iran plane sent home

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when Iranian rockets shot down a passenger plane arrived in Ukraine for a farewell ceremony.

They were among the 176 people killed in the January 8 catastrophe when a plane from Ukrainian Airlines was shot down on its way to Kiev shortly after taking off from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the aircraft was accidentally hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday the bodies were taken aboard a Ukrainian air force plane to the Boryspil airport in Kiev. A guard of honor solemnly carried the coffins to the airport terminal, where a farewell service lasts until the evening.

The victims were also 57 Canadian citizens, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens. The most dead were Iranians.

The five countries with civilians aboard the aircraft have demanded that Iran take full responsibility and pay compensation to the families of the victims.