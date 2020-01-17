Bodies of two Chinese tourists found near the popular Icelandic aircraft wreck site

January 17 (UPI) – Icelandic police on Friday investigated the deaths of two Chinese people found dead on a trail that leads to the site of a decade-old American plane wreck.

The bodies of a man and woman in their twenties were discovered on Thursday by a hiker near Sóheimasandur, Iceland, on the south coast of the island, about 160 km east of Reykjavik.

They were found near a path that leads from the coastal highway to a beach where the wreckage of a DC-3 plane that crashed in 1973 is popular with tourists. The fuselage of the aircraft is still visible on the construction site. No one was killed in the accident.

The South Icelandic police chief Oddur Árnason informed the Iceland Monitor that the two victims had apparently died as a result of the exposure, but the cause of death was not officially determined until the autopsy. No foul play is suspected.

The Chinese embassy was informed of the deaths, officials said. A tourist rental car was found in a parking lot in Sóheimasandur.

On Monday there were weather warnings that it was suspected that the victims had gone to the plane wreck, the Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported. Strong storms swept across Iceland with sharp gusts of wind, followed by heavy snow and poor visibility.