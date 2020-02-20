[Body Count Teases ‘Bum Rush’ Audio Online video]

A teaser for the tunes video clip for “Bum Rush”, the following single from Overall body Depend, the steel band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, is out there down below. The total clip for the music, which is taken from the group’s seventh studio album, “Carnivore”, will make its on line debut tomorrow (Friday, February 21).

De on March 6 by way of Century Media, Physique Rely‘s 2nd album for Century Media proceeds the route of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, “Bloodlust” (2017) and “Manslaugther” (2014), in pairing Ice-T‘s impassioned and socio-essential lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to steel and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE Towards THE Machine. Bangers like “Thee Critical Beatdown”, “The Despise Is Genuine” and the title monitor will make sure you previous-faculty Physique Rely supporters, when “Shades” is a killer metal model of Ice-T‘s 1988 hit solitary of the similar identify. With MOTÖRHEAD‘s basic “Ace Of Spades”, Human body Count is once more paying out tribute to a person of its key musical influences. “When I am Absent” demonstrates a new facet of System Rely and attributes visitor vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other visitor musicians include Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (Ability Vacation).

“Carnivore” will be offered as a digipak CD, as gatefold LP+CD (which include bonus track) and as restricted 2CD box established (including three bonus tracks, the instrumental version of the album, a Body Depend beanie, a metallic pin and a poster that includes the excellent protect artwork made by Zbigniew M. Bielak).

“Carnivore” track listing:

01. Carnivore

02. Stage The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)

03. Bum Hurry

04. Ace Of Spades

05. Another Amount (feat. Jamey Jasta)

06. Hues (2020)

07. No Regret

08. When I am Gone (feat. Amy Lee)

09. Thee Crucial Beatdown

10. The Despise Is Serious