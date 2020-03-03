bodycam-footage-of-actress-vanessa-marquez’s-taking-pictures-demise-unveiled-by-south-pasadena-law-enforcement

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — South Pasadena police introduced remarkable body digicam footage on Monday of an officer-concerned taking pictures that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The online video starts off with officers entering her dwelling for a wellness examine.

Marquez advised officers she was possessing a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental wellness clinician spoke with her suitable right after that.

Household of ‘ER’ actress killed by police in South Pasadena in 2018 demand from customers solutions

Officers explained to Marquez they have been going to acquire her to a area healthcare facility to be evaluated. They say that is when she picked up a handgun and officers retreated downstairs.

Law enforcement say they opened hearth when Marquez superior towards them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to clearly show a hand keeping a gun. The weapon was afterwards established to be a duplicate.

Marquez’s relatives has submitted a wrongful dying lawsuit versus the town of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 a long time old. She was greatest recognised for her roles on “ER” and “Stand and Produce.”