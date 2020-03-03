bodycam-footage-of-‘er’-actress-vanessa-marquez’s-taking-pictures-demise-introduced-by-law-enforcement

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. — Police in southern California released spectacular physique digicam footage Monday of an officer-associated shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The video clip begins with officers entering her household for a wellness check.

Marquez instructed officers she was obtaining a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental wellbeing clinician spoke with her appropriate soon after that.

Officers advised Marquez they were heading to consider her to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. They say which is when she picked up a handgun, and officers retreated downstairs.

Police say they opened fireplace when Marquez state-of-the-art toward them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the online video to clearly show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later identified to be a duplicate.

Marquez’s relatives has submitted a wrongful dying lawsuit towards the metropolis of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 decades previous. She was greatest identified for her roles on “ER” and “Stand and Provide.”