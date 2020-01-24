Bodycam footage of Maquoketa’s arrest as part of an illegal death suit

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWWL) – The lawyer for the family of a Maquoketa man who died following an argument with the police has released a body camera video of the moments before his death.

The video shows the entire dispute between Drew Edwards and law enforcement. It begins with a conversation between Edwards and a Maquoketa police officer and a sheriff’s deputy from Jackson County. During the recorded conversation, there are various indications that officials had previously met Edwards.

For about 13 minutes, they try to detain Edwards over a reported attack. Then Maquoketa policeman Mike Owens, who appears to be frustrated, tells Edwards to step on the ground while pulling a taser.

They try to persuade Edwards to work together for two more minutes before using the Taser for the first time. Edwards is on the floor just a moment before he gets up and starts walking. The lines of the taser are still attached.

The video shows how he continues to resist while the police give a second shock. Another ten minutes pass, and the 22-year-old is palpated four more times when he is still fighting with the police.

The confrontation and death of Edwards occurred in June 2019. An autopsy later found that Edwards died of cardiac arrest and that he had methamphetamine, marijuana, and ecstasy in his system. The family later filed an illegal death lawsuit alleging that the police used excessive force and were responsible for his death.

The family attorney, Dave O’Brien, said while Edwards had a history with law enforcement, the day should never have gone as far as he did.

“The police acted very appropriately to the point where they no longer acted appropriately,” said O’Brien.

The lawsuit alleges that a taser should never have been used, citing two previous incidents in which Edwards was tased and resulted in hospitalization.

O’Brien and the family recognized Edwards’ drug use at the time, but added that law enforcement agencies were also aware of Edward’s heart disease and past medical problems.

“They are aware of its shortcomings and understand how it matters, but also the police and law enforcement officials who were there,” said O’Brien hadn’t tasted it at all if they hadn’t sat on him for so long. “

The lawsuit also alleges that the city of Maquoketa violated the Record Law by refusing to release the video of the incident to cover up what happened. The city, according to O’Brien, refused to request video until it was abandoned after the lawsuit was filed. O’Brien said they are still working to get data from the digital taser used in the incident.

The KWWL has decided not to share the full video of the incident, which includes close-up pictures of an unresponsive Edward, and is trying to revive him. KWWL contacted the city of Maquoketa and referred them to a law firm in Des Moines to deal with the case. At the time of submitting this story, we had received no response.