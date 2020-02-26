bodycam-movie-displays-6-calendar-year-old’s-tearful-plea-during-arrest-for-tantrum-at-orlando-college

ORLANDO, Florida — A family’s lawyer unveiled physique camera footage that shows a six-year-outdated female pleading for assistance as she is place in handcuffs and taken away from university in Orlando.

Police had been called to the university soon after Kaia reportedly kicked a workers member throughout a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.

The movie displays Kaia, confused and crying for help as she’s led away with her palms zip-tied powering her back.

Kaia cries as one of the officers can take her to a juvenile detention center.

The officer was fired for violating department plan demanding a supervisor’s approval to arrest everyone under 12.

Kaia’s grandmother is now pushing to transform state regulation relating to arrests of little ones for misdemeanors.

Charges versus the youngster were being afterwards dropped.