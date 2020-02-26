bodycam-movie-reveals-six-yr-old’s-tearful-plea-during-arrest-at-orlando-college

ORLANDO, Florida — A family’s legal professional produced physique digicam footage that shows a six-12 months-aged girl pleading for aid as she is place in handcuffs and taken absent from college in Orlando.

Law enforcement had been termed to the faculty following Kaia reportedly kicked a personnel member through a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.

The online video demonstrates Kaia, confused and crying for enable as she’s led absent with her palms zip-tied guiding her back.

Kaia cries as one of the officers takes her to a juvenile detention centre.

The officer was fired for violating division coverage requiring a supervisor’s approval to arrest any one under 12.

Kaia’s grandmother is now pushing to change point out law about arrests of young children for misdemeanors.

Prices from the little one had been afterwards dropped.