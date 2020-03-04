bodycam-online-video-of-actress-vanessa-marquez’s-shooting-dying-produced-by-south-pasadena-law-enforcement

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — South Pasadena law enforcement produced spectacular system digital camera movie on Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The online video commences with officers getting into her home for a wellness test.

Marquez explained to officers she was acquiring a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a psychological overall health clinician spoke with her proper right after that.

Spouse and children of ‘ER’ actress killed by law enforcement in South Pasadena in 2018 desire responses

Officers informed Marquez they ended up heading to acquire her to a neighborhood healthcare facility to be evaluated. They say which is when she picked up a handgun and officers retreated downstairs.

Law enforcement say they opened fire when Marquez innovative towards them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to clearly show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later established to be a duplicate.

Marquez’s family has submitted a wrongful dying lawsuit against the metropolis of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 several years outdated. She was very best identified for her roles on “ER” and “Stand and Deliver.”