Boeing 737 workers say 737 Max was ‘designed by clowns’ before fatal accidents, documents say

Loading...

Boeing employees were aware of the problems with the flight simulators for the 737 Max, now on the ground, and apparently tried to hide them from federal regulators, according to documents released Thursday.

In internal messages, Boeing employees raised the issue of simulator problems with deceptive regulatory authorities. During an exchange, an employee told a colleague that he would not let his family ride on a 737 Max.

Boeing said the statements “raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA” to obtain qualification for the simulators. But the company is convinced that the machines are working properly.

“These communications do not reflect the society we are and should be, and they are completely unacceptable,” Boeing said in a statement.

Employees also complained about Boeing management, the company’s selection of low-cost suppliers, waste of money, and Max.

“This plane is designed by clowns who are in turn supervised by monkeys,” wrote an employee.

The names of the employees who wrote the emails and text messages were redacted.

The Max has been immobilized worldwide since March, after two accidents killed 346 people. The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight this month was preceded in October 2018 by the crash of a brand new Max operated by Indonesia Lion Air.

Boeing is still working to update software and other systems on the Max to convince regulators to let it fly again. The work took much longer than Boeing expected.

The latest batch of Boeing internal documents was released to the Federal Aviation Administration and Congress last month and released on Thursday. The company has indicated that it is considering disciplinary measures against certain employees.

FAA spokesperson said the agency had found no new safety risks that had not yet been identified as part of the FAA review of Boeing aircraft modifications . Spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the simulator mentioned in the documents has been tested three times in the past six months.

“All the potential security gaps identified in the documents have been addressed,” he said in a statement.

A lawmaker conducting one of the Boeing congressional investigations called them “incredibly overwhelming.”

“They paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to escape scrutiny from regulators, flight crews and the flying public, even if its own employees were sounding internal alarms,” ​​said the representative. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Chair of the House Transportation Committee.

DeFazio said the documents detail “some of the oldest and most fundamental errors in the decisions that were made on the fatally flawed plane.” DeFazio and other critics have accused the company of putting profit before security.

The grounding of the Max will cost the company billions of dollars to the families of the passengers killed in the accidents and to the airlines that have canceled thousands of flights. Last month, the company ousted its CEO and decided to temporarily halt production of the aircraft in mid-January, a move that has spilled over into its supplier network.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.