Boeing believes a 10% cut to its workforce

Boeing (BA) – Get Report is considering a plan to cut its workforce by around 10%, according to a report.

The plan could involve acquisitions, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Boeing’s workforce cuts were largely expected from the commercial arm of the aerospace giant, which was put under pressure by the global aviation crisis.

No decision on cuts was imminent, one of the people informed of the matter told the Journal, and the potential 10% reduction was among the scenarios under consideration.

Last week Boeing announced voluntary purchase offers for its approximately 160,000 employees, while continuing to address the fallout from the air travel coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of a long-term suspension of new aircraft orders.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said voluntary layoffs offer “goals to reduce the need for other workforce actions.”

The aircraft manufacturer, still gripped by the prolonged grounding of his 737 MAX following two fatal accidents, earlier this week announced that he will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at his Charleston, South Carolina factory. following an order from Governor Henry McMaster that requires residents to stay home and limit non-essential activity.

“Our commitment is to focus on the health and safety of our teammates as we evaluate the spread of (coronavirus) across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that chain effect on the 787 program, “said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program.” We are working in line with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that better protect our people. ”

The South Carolina facility was the last commercial Boeing facility still operating during the coronavirus epidemic.

Boeing said late Sunday that its production hubs in the Seattle area will remain closed indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Boeing, in an email to Washington employees, said it would extend the planned two-week arrest in Seattle rather than reopen it on Wednesday. The decision affects approximately 30,000 of Boeing’s 70,000 employees in the state.

