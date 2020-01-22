Boeing CEO says company 737 will not scrap Max

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday that the US plan maker expects 737 Max to resume production months for the predicted half-yearly return to service, adding that he did not intend to suspend or reduce his dividend.

The company announced a production shutdown in December when the global grounding of the fast-selling 737 Max after two deadly crashes in five months was expected to last mid-2020.

Calhoun said the company is not considering demolishing the Max and expects it will continue to fly for another generation. He also said it will not launch a marketing campaign to get customers back on 737 Max planes.

He revealed that Boeing starts with a “clean sheet of paper” on a new medium-sized aircraft, but it is not clear whether the company will scrap the existing design.

The company said on Tuesday that it expects regulators to approve the return of the aircraft in the middle of the year. Calhoun said he didn’t see recent wiring or software issues as “serious issues.”

Boeing shares fell around 1.4 percent on Wednesday, recovering from previous lows during the day.

David Calhoun, center, then CEO of Nielsen Company, is on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 26, 2011. Now the new chief executive at Boeing, Calhoun said repeatedly revising the return-to-service date for the 737 Max made it ‘difficult for everyone to trust us’. (Richard Drew / The Associated Press)

Calhoun said that Boeing does not intend to lower or suspend its dividend because the company has the “financial capacity and capacity to do the things we should do.” The CEO said he “will stay on that road unless something dramatic changes.”

Calhoun refused to set a specific date for the resumption of production, but said it will “be revived months before that time in June, because we have to get that line going again.” He also said the company would make some changes to the 737 Max production line to make it more efficient.

No layoffs planned

Calhoun said the company will “slowly, steadily increase our production speed a few months before that date mid-year.” He said the company was not going to dismiss employees because of the last delay in the Max.

The last drop in the predicted return to service is due to the company’s decision to endorse pilot simulator training before resuming their flights, he said. “We can get this thing back on his horse and we will,” he added.

Calhoun was Boeing’s director for ten years before taking over as Chief Executive earlier this month. In December, the board expelled Dennis Muilenburg amid increasing anger among regulators, politicians and customers.

He said the company should not have repeatedly revised the expected return of the aircraft. “It was hard for everyone to trust us,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said before certification that “there will still be a few things down the road that will determine the FAA and us, need some extra work and we will do it. It will not be major emergencies, it will not be things that take down the plane. “