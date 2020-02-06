Boeing delivers first modified F / A-18 Super Hornet to Navy

February 6 (UPI) – Boeing delivered the F / A-18 Super Hornet, which was upgraded under its lease term agreement, to the U.S. Navy, the company said Thursday.

According to Boeing, five further improved super hornets will be delivered this year, the second will be introduced in late February.

“SLM will be an important resource for the Navy to capitalize on longstanding aircraft and return them to the fleet in near new condition,” said Stephen May, co-director of E / F / G Air Vehicles, said in one Explanation. “It will reduce the burden on our maintenance personnel, our supply system and our portfolio assets within the company.”

In May 2019, Boeing received $ 163.9 million for the further modernization of the Super Hornets as part of the life change program announced in 2016.

According to Boeing, there are currently 15 Super Hornets in the SLM program on the production lines in St. Louis and San Antonio. The modifications to an F / A-18 take 18 months.

With the upgrades of the SLM programs, the useful life of each aircraft is expected to be increased from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours. Future change plans will extend the flight time to 10,000 hours.

In addition to the changes that extend the life of the aircraft, the aircraft is undergoing Block III conversion that includes improved networking, compliant fuel tanks, an advanced cockpit system, signature improvements, and an improved communication system.