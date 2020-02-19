[boeing-finds-debris-in-737-max-jetliners:-company-memo]



FILE Photo: The Boeing logo is exhibited on a display, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 18, 2020

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE (Reuters) – Boeing Co located particles that could pose potential security risks in the gasoline tanks of quite a few 737 MAX plane that are in storage and ready to be shipped to airlines, in accordance to an interior memo viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Overseas item debris, an industrial phrase for rags, applications, metal shavings and other resources still left at the rear of by workers all through the production system, has been a top quality command challenge for numerous Boeing plane, such as its KC-46 tankers.

Mark Jenks, typical manager of the 737 application, instructed employees in the memo that these types of particles was “absolutely unacceptable” and that the corporation was taking methods to deal with the challenge in its creation method.

A Boeing spokesman confirmed the memo’s authenticity, and explained Boeing does not see the particles as contributing to delays in the jet’s return to support.

The objects ended up found in the course of maintenance function on some of the hundreds of 737 MAX jetliners Boeing has built but not shipped thanks to a all over the world ban imposed very last March adhering to two crashes that killed 346 folks, he mentioned.

The FAA did not instantly reply to a ask for for comment.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Enhancing by Sonya Hepinstall)