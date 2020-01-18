Boeing fixes new software problem with the 737 Max

NEW YORK – Boeing is working to resolve a newly discovered problem with the software that will be used to power up the 737 Max and is expanding the list of tasks the aircraft manufacturer will face to get the ground plane back into the air.

Boeing said on Friday it had reported the problem to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We are making the necessary updates and are working with the FAA to submit this change and keep our customers and suppliers informed,” Boeing said in a statement. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of the 737 MAX and to meet all legal requirements before putting it back into operation.”

A person with knowledge of the situation said that it is software that checks whether monitors that track key systems on the plane are working properly.

The monitor should be checked automatically when the aircraft or system is turned on. However, in a recent review, one of the monitors didn’t start properly, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a detail that wasn’t available.

The problem was discovered during a technical review, which is typically done towards the end of the software development process. This is a sign that Boeing is nearing completion of changes to bring the plane back into the air.

Boeing is revising software that was involved in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia every five months. 346 people were killed and the regulators ordered the aircraft to be earthed worldwide in March 2019.

Boeing has yet to finalize the software package, perform one or more demonstration flights with FAA experts on board, and involve airline pilots to test the changes.

Separately on Friday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Boeing’s debt rating. Attention was drawn to the uncertainty as to when the Max will fly again, the challenge of catching up on deliveries that were stopped last April, the rising debt, and the risks of fines, lawsuits, and a damaged reputation.

Boeing Co. shares declined $ 7.85 or 2.4% to trade at $ 324.15.

Moody’s Investors Service, which lowered Boeing’s ratings on December 18, signaled last week that a downgrade is possible, as long and costly efforts are likely to be made to regain confidence, even if the Max returns to service relatively soon returns.

The Chicago-based company and new CEO David Calhoun are expected to announce fourth quarter financial results on January 29. Some analysts, such as Ken Herbert of Canaccord Genuity, believe that Boeing is announcing a significant reload of earnings for the Max crisis.

“Now is the time for the new CEO Calhoun to publish as much bad news as possible and provide the company with an additional buffer for 2020,” Herbert wrote in a note to customers.

Boeing had a $ 5.6 billion charge in the second quarter of last year, and due to the Max.

The grounding resulted in Boeing ceasing production of the aircraft, initiating investigations by the Department of Justice and Congress, bringing lawsuits against passenger families in the two crashes, and firing former CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

The release of internal communications has further damaged Boeing’s reputation, showing that test pilots and other key employees have raised safety concerns about the Max. At least two said they would not put their own families on the plane.