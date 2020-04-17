Boeing flies in between the move to restart production 737 in Seattle

Boeing Co. (BA) – Get Report’s shares climbed higher in pre-market trading on Friday after the world’s second largest aircraft manufacturer said it would restart production at its Seattle plant within the next week.

Boeing said the decision will allow 27,000 employees to return to work by resuming commercial aircraft production, which was suspended last month and continues to pursue the goal of a mid-2020 return to service for the 737 MAX jet on the ground. .

Boeing said it will change departure times, provide visual guides for social distancing and require employees to wear face masks to ensure that coronavirus diseases do not re-emerge at its Everett, Washington plant – which is also, at nearly 100 acres, the largest building in the world.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This step-by-step approach ensures a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all the necessary safety measures to resume essential work for our customers.”

Boeing shares were up 7.1% higher in pre-market trading on Friday to indicate a bell opening price of $ 145.10 each. The move would also add approximately 75 points to Dow Jones’ industrial average.

The decision to reopen the Seattle plant follows Boeing’s agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department to secure $ 25 billion in aid under the CARES Act, a move that CEO David Calhoun has called “a long step way to recovery from Covid- 19 crisis “.

Last month, Boeing said it needed a “minimum” of $ 60 billion in public aid to support 2.5 million US aerospace jobs. The planemaker did not indicate which part of the help he would need directly, but noted that it is based on at least 17,000 suppliers across the country and holds the position of the largest U.S. exporter.

