Boeing has temporarily stopped producing 737 Max aircraft

The Boeing 737 Max is now on hold.

The assembly line in Renton, Washington temporarily suspended the construction of Boeing’s bestselling aircraft, the company confirmed late Monday. Boeing announced that it would suspend production for an indefinite period in December, but had not previously announced an exact day for the shutdown.

Boeing will not leave or lay off workers because of the closure, but the pain will penetrate its supply chain and could affect American economic growth. The shutdown will make it harder for Boeing to resume production and recover from the crisis once the plane is finally allowed to fly again.

The 737 Max has been hit on the ground since March after two fatal accidents that killed all 346 people on board. Although Boeing was unable to deliver the 737 Max aircraft to customers, the company continued to build the jets, albeit at a slightly reduced speed of 42 a month. Around 400 completed jets are now parked in Washington and Texas, waiting to be delivered to airlines around the world.

However, Boeing does not get the most money from selling the jets until they are delivered, and it could not indefinitely cost the construction of these jets without being able to deliver them.

The company hoped the plane would fly again before the end of 2019. In December, Stephen Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, did not announce approval until 2020. Decommissioning plans were announced a week later.

Boeing would not publish staff for people who had worked on the plane. The company said employees are assigned other tasks during the shutdown. There are a number of reasons for this.

First, Boeing would have to pay them for 60 days after federal employment law. With Boeing still hoping to resume work on the plane soon, the cost savings in layoffs would likely be limited.

And with unemployment in the Seattle metropolitan region at 2.9%, which is below the national unemployment rate, which is at a 50-year low, Boeing cannot risk losing the labor it needs once production resumes. In a email to Boeing employees a week ago, new CEO Dave Calhoun said the company “will continue to take steps to maintain our supply chain and workforce expertise so that we are ready to resume production.” . “

Boeing’s largest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures the fuselage and other parts for the Max, announced on January 10 that it will lay off 2,800 employees in Wichita, Kansas. Spirit shutdown is likely to take longer than Boeing’s, as 52 hulls have been manufactured since March, more than the pace Boeing has built. Boeing has about 100 finished hulls waiting for production to resume.

Other Boeing suppliers have also fired employees without public announcement. At least seven other Boeing suppliers generated 10% or more of their sales from the 737 Max program, according to the rating agency Moody’s. The Max accounted for approximately 50% of Spirit’s business, and the suspension of the line resulted in debt being downgraded to junk bond status.

The communities where suppliers have factories will also feel the effects of the shutdown. On Friday, Moody’s announced that due to Spirit’s layoffs, a downgrade of the city of Wichita and the county is being considered.

The closure could also harm the US economy. Numerous estimates suggest that the shutdown in the first quarter could impact as much as half a percentage point of America’s gross domestic product, a key measure of US economic health.