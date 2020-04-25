Boeing is considering resuming production in three states with safety protocols in place

Washington welcomes some of its 27,000 employees as it seeks to resume production at facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania after giants in the aerospace industry have been forced to shut down due to the coronavirus. A signboard was put up at the Boeing factory. Boing officials told CBS This Morning that the health and safety of employees and their families was a priority, and preventive measures were based on federal and state guidance.

“We are delighted that Boeing is working on a very strong social distance protocol and the use of PPE,” said CBS News’ Chris Van Cleeve.

Other protocols include temperature checks, enhanced cleaning procedures, and staggered shifts to reduce congestion when people move in and out. The company also issues masks for workers who need to be nearby.

Boeing says he will use contact tracking if an employee finds COVID-19.

“It’s clear that people are watching Boeing and seeing the consequences,” said aircraft industry analyst Richard Abrafia. “This is one of the many steps we need to take to get people working again.”

Still, some wonder if Boeing is entering the premature open.

“Is this a gun jumping?” Asked the Boeing 777 aircraft mechanic.

He said some of his colleagues’ employees were concerned.

“Most of them are worried that it’s premature, and they’re worried to be honest with you,” he said.

Manufacturing giants General Motors and Ford are also working to bring employees back to the facility by taking appropriate safety precautions.

General Motors confirmed that employees would voluntarily return to work on building ventilation systems. If successful, new steps are needed that will be a valuable lesson learned when resuming vehicle production.

“Safety is our number one priority, so we follow very strict protocols as it relates to temperature screening and mask wear,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “There is a cleaning protocol from the start of the shift to the end of the shift.”

Back in the factory, Ford has hundreds of employees building ventilators, ventilators, and 3D-printed face shields.

Adrian Price, head of manufacturing at Ford, said he is conducting “pre-screening” along with “physical separation for employees.”

“We are making our own face shield,” Price said, “and we’ll use it.”

Automakers want to keep their employees safe and leverage their experience in reopening facilities in China when they resume operations.

