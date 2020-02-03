Boeing: SEC opens investigation into disclosures around 737 Max

WASHINGTON – Boeing Co. has confirmed that securities regulators are investigating the company in connection with the 737 Max, which was on the ground after two fatal crashes.

Boeing announced the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation in a regulatory application on Friday.

Boeing said that when preparing the financial statements it made assumptions about the outcome of accident investigations and the expected costs it would bear in 2020 and 2021 due to the earthing of Max. It did not disclose these assumptions, but said they are “very uncertain and have a significant impact on the estimates inherent in our financial statements.”

The existence of a SEC investigation was previously reported by news organizations.

It took Boeing much longer than originally expected to complete aircraft repairs, including flight control software that played a part in two crashes that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led regulators to land the aircraft globally in March worldwide .

Last week, Boeing from Chicago reported his first annual loss in 20 years because the grounding caused a sharp drop in orders and deliveries of new planes. The company has identified $ 18.6 billion in additional costs caused by the crisis.

Boeing closed the Max assembly line near Seattle last month, although company officials have suggested it can be reopened this spring. Boeing does not expect approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for its changes to the aircraft until mid-year.

Boeing shares ended Monday with $ 2.27 at $ 316, a 29% drop from their peak in early March.