Boeing shares illustrations or photos of CMV-22B’s very first flight – Protection Web site

On Monday, US aerospace big Boeing has shared images of the 1st flight of The latest version of the Navy Osprey plane.

The CMV-22B is the past. V22 variant and will be primarily based on the North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego and the Norfolk Naval Air Station.

The Navy chosen the Bell Boeing CMV-22B Osprey to swap the C-2A greyhound fleet. Bell Boeing will supply 48 of the tiltrotor aircraft.

The CMV-22B will be in a position to transport up to six,000 lbs of cargo and / or personnel in a assortment of one,150 nautical miles. This prolonged selection is because of to the addition of two new 60-gallon tanks put in on the wing for an more 120 gallons of gasoline and the sponson front tanks had been redesigned for further capability.

The CMV-22B variant has a significant frequency radio beyond the line of sight, a public deal with method for passengers and an improved lights procedure for cargo loading. The plane will also be equipped to internally transportation the electric power module of the F-35C Lightning II engine.

CMV-22B is programmed to accomplish preliminary operational potential in 2021.

