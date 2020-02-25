[boeing-shut-to-deal-to-provide-more-787-dreamliners-to-japan’s-ana:-sources]

The Boeing emblem is exhibited on a display, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August seven, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
February 25, 2020
SEATTLE (Reuters) – Boeing Co
The offer for the General Electric-powered plane is a strengthen for the U.S. planemaker following it posted no January orders for the initially time in decades whilst wrestling with the grounding of its more compact 737 MAX.
Further more aspects were not right away out there. Boeing declined to comment and ANA did not answer quickly to a ask for for remark.
ANA, which was the launch consumer for the 787 programme in 2011, operates all a few models of the aircraft, the 787-8, 787-nine and 787-10. It has 71 of the planes in its fleet, according to flight monitoring internet site FlightRadar24.
ANA makes use of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Air New Zealand Ltd
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Modifying by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)