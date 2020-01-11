Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems dismisses a maximum of 2,800 employees after the 737 program is terminated

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – Spirit AeroSystems has announced it will lay off 2,800 people at its Wichita, Canada facility as production of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is discontinued.

A press release from the company responsible for the 737 Max program says Spirit is cutting jobs because it is not clear when or at what level production will resume.

“The difficult decision announced today is a necessary step given the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the resumption of production of 737 Max and the overall level of production expected after the end of production,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “We are taking these measures to balance the interests of all of our stakeholders as a result of basing the 737 Max and to position Spirit to meet future needs.”

The company also plans to reduce headcount reductions at its plants in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma later this month.

Boeing announced in December that it would discontinue production of the 737 Max, which had been discontinued by regulators in countries around the world after two accidents that killed 346 people.

The accidents have cost the company billions of dollars, tarnished its reputation, and caused a stir among top brass engineers, including the overthrow of its CEO in late December.

Earlier this week, Boeing submitted more than 100 pages of internal communications to Congress discussing security manipulation, and frankly admitted that they wouldn’t let their own families fly the 737 Max.

The crashes were attributed to a faulty maneuvering system that caused the aircraft to fall to the ground shortly after takeoff.