Boeing to continue production of the area due to coronavirus

SEATTLE >> Boeing said today it is continuing its shutdown in production indefinitely at its Seattle area facility due to the spread of coronavirus.

The company in an email to employees in Washington said it extended the plan’s two-week plan rather than reopening Wednesday. The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing’s 70,000 employees in the state.

The company said the decision is based on its employees’ health and safety, coronavirus evaluation, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials

“The health and safety of our employees, families and our community is our shared priority,” Boeing Airplane CEO Stan Deal said. “We will take this time to continue to listen to our incredible team, and evaluate the applicable government direction, the spread of coronaviruses in the community, and the reliability of our providers to ensure we are ready for a safe and orderly return to operations. . “

A spokesman told the Seattle Times that employees will receive regular salaries during weekends, but will transition to vacation or sick leave thereafter.

The company said that at the end of the day Friday, it had 133 confirmed cases among employees worldwide, up from 118 a day earlier. Of those, 95 are employees in Washington.

Washington State has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University count this afternoon.

The coronavirus mainly spreads through coughing and sneezing. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which clear up in two to three weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.