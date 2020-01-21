Boeing trading was stopped after the stock fell 6 percent

January 21 (UPI) – Boeing’s stock trading was temporarily stopped on Tuesday after stocks fell nearly 6 percent. Regulators announced that the 737 Max aircraft would stay on the ground longer than expected.

The planes have been earthed since March after two fatal accidents killed 346 people in five months in 2018 and 2019. The scheduled schedules for Max’s recovery have been repeatedly postponed.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on the reopening of grounding and trading.

“The agency is following a thorough, deliberate process to ensure that all proposed changes to the Boeing 737 Max meet the highest certification standards,” said the FAA. “We haven’t set a time frame for completing the work.”

Boeing also made its own statement on Tuesday.

“We are informing our customers and suppliers that we currently expect the 737 Max to begin grounding in mid-2020,” said Boeing.

The “updated estimate” takes into account “ongoing attempts to address known deadline risks and other developments that may arise in connection with the certification process,” Boeing added. “This also explains the tight controls that regulators rightly apply to every review of the 737 Max flight control system and the Joint Operation Evaluation Board, which sets out pilot training requirements.”

