Boeing will repeat a failed test for the Starliner crew capsule

Boeing said Monday that it will repeat a test flight of its astronaut capsule after last year’s failed demonstration, considered a dangerous close call from NASA.

Boeing spokesman Jerry Drelling said the company is attempting to pilot a second Starliner capsule, again unmanned, probably in the fall. If that’s okay, astronauts will board on the following mission.

The Starliner’s debut last December was marred by software errors. The capsule ended up in the wrong orbit and, consequently, failed to reach the International Space Station as expected. Investigators later determined that the capsule could have been destroyed in flight – twice – due to errors.

“The flight of another unmanned flight will allow us to complete all the flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Boeing claimed that there was $ 410 million USD ($ 575 million USD) in its fourth quarter earnings, to pay for a potential repeat.

NASA hired Boeing – along with SpaceX – to transport astronauts to and from the space station and alleviate the space agency’s expensive dependence on Russian rockets for launching crews.

SpaceX is in the process of launching two NASA astronauts aboard its Dragon crew capsule next month. It will be the first human launch from Cape Canaveral since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011. The company is running from mid to late May.

SpaceX’s first test flight on its Dragon crew a year ago, without a crew, was successful.