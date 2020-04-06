Boeing Woodward and Hexcel suppliers cancel the merger plan

Boeing (BA) – Get Woodward Supplier Report (WWD) – Get report and Hexcel (HXL) – Get Report said Monday that they were eliminating their merger plans as part of their response to the “unprecedented challenges” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies, which manufacture and supply aircraft parts, had agreed in January to combine a $ 6.4 billion deal.

The Woodward shares at the last check rose 7.9% to $ 55.29, while Hexcel fell 2.6% to $ 30.77. Boeing rose 9.5% to $ 136.29.

Tom Gendron, president, president and CEO of Woodward, and Nick Stanage, president, president and CEO of Hexcel, said in a joint statement that “although we are disappointed with this result, we are confident that this is the right decision for our customers, our shareholders and our employees. “

Woodward, Fort Collins, Colorado, manufacturer of control systems and parts, said it would freeze hiring; staff cut and with handle; freeze wages across the company; cut the salaries of directors of companies and the basic restraints of directors until 2020; and eliminate annual bonus payments.

Woodward also withdrew his leadership for the whole of 2020 and reduced the quarterly dividend to 8.125 cents per share.

In addition, Woodward said that 59-year-old Gendron, who said he would retire a year after the close of the merger, will continue to fill his current position.

Hexcel, Stamford, Conn., Producer of composite materials for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets, among other measures implemented a hiring freeze, limited travel, a reduction in capital expenditure and “is assessing employment levels to align them with customer demand. “

Neither company will be required to pay a termination fee to the other, say the companies.

Boeing is Hexcel’s second largest customer, with approximately 25% of its annual sales. Hexcel also supplies Airbus (EADSY). Woodward sees around 15% of its annual sales from Boeing, which is its largest customer.

The Colorado-based combined company was expected to create a major aerospace and defense supplier with approximately 16,000 employees, operations in 14 countries and an estimated net sales of $ 5.3 billion.

Boeing said production hubs in the Seattle area will remain closed indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chicago-based company said in an email to Washington employees that it would extend the expected two-week shutdown rather than reopen on Wednesday.

