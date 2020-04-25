Boeing Works is a $ 4.2bln business to buy the Embraer Sales Unit

Boeing announced Thursday it had pulled off a $ 4.2 billion deal to take over the military-owned aircraft of its Brazilian counterpart Embraer, the latest in a speculative draft for US plane crash.

The company plans to create a joint venture with Boeing to take up 80 percent of that market. The deal is expected to end next Friday.

Boeing, however, said Saturday, acting on his right to withdraw from a deal that arrived in July 2018. It said in a statement, “Embraer is not satisfied with the conditions necessary . “

“Boeing has worked hard for over two years to complete its business with Embraer,” said Marc Allen, Boeing’s director of corporate operations.

He said in the last few months the companies have held important discussions on what he said in situations he did not want in the first place.

“We all wanted to deal with people as a result of being able to finish, but it didn’t work,” Allen said without elaborating on what went wrong.

Organizations can keep the conversation going but decide not to.

Embraer was furious, accusing Boeing of abolishing fraud.

“We believe that Boeing has developed a slow-moving system and is constantly pushing the (deal), given its unwillingness to end the market in terms of its financial position and 737 MAX and business problems and quality, ”Embraer said. a statement.

The company said it was planning to sue for the scandal. Bloomberg reports that Boeing will likely pay $ 100 million to pull the deal.

Boeing has been going through tough times, in the midst of landing its 737 MAX aircraft for more than a year after two figures left 346 dead and coronavirus infections dead. significantly reducing travel time around the world.

The deal was intended to appeal to Airbus’s management of the Bombardier criminal enterprise.

This compilation of image files created on December 21, 2017 shows the Boeing logo in lieu of a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Le Bourget Airport on June 18, 2017, and the signature of the Embraer of Brazil at Le Bourget Airport, on June 23. 2013 Photo: AFP / ERIC PIERMONT

Violence lurks with all but one expectation of a green light from the European Commission.

The merger will continue with the companies registered in 2012 to co-sponsor the support of the Embraer C-390 aircraft, Boeing said.

Embraer is the first aviation company behind Airbus and Boeing.

EU regulators have introduced a series of targeted reviews over Boeing’s fears that Embraer will be competitive and create a more competitive environment.

Although Boeing did not say the reasons behind its announcement on Thursday, it was coming at a difficult time for the airline.

The plane was disrupted by the bombing, and the aircraft departs from orders for the aircraft.

Boeing also needs to stop work on its US descendants as part of a national process to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They have reopened this week.

And it’s unclear when the MAX 737 plans will be in the green when it starts to fly again.

Boeing’s stock price is down 61 percent for the year.

He also asked the federal government for $ 60 billion to help himself and his 17,000 US subcontractors.

Embraer is still struggling. The loss was reported at the end of March last quarter of 2019. Since January and has reduced the share by about 60 percent in the Sao Paulo divestment.

. (TrueTranslate images) boeing